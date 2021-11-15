Geode Capital Management LLC Has $4.34 Million Stake in NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT)

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,051,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,659 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NextDecade were worth $4,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEXT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NextDecade by 28.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,628,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,856,000 after buying an additional 586,012 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextDecade by 1,745.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 462,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 437,248 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of NextDecade in the first quarter valued at approximately $615,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextDecade by 57.6% in the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 394,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 144,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextDecade in the second quarter valued at approximately $379,000. 75.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NextDecade stock opened at $3.83 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.17. NextDecade Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.65 and a fifty-two week high of $6.13. The firm has a market cap of $469.15 million, a P/E ratio of -14.18 and a beta of 0.23.

NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. Equities analysts anticipate that NextDecade Co. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NextDecade from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

