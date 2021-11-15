Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN) by 37.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 469,645 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 127,723 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Advent Technologies were worth $4,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Advent Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $11,815,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advent Technologies during the first quarter worth about $13,390,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advent Technologies by 103.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,454,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,017,000 after acquiring an additional 738,699 shares during the period. Prince Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Advent Technologies during the first quarter worth about $4,500,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Advent Technologies by 1,061.8% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 147,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after buying an additional 134,950 shares in the last quarter. 41.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Advent Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of ADN stock opened at $9.26 on Monday. Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.56 and a twelve month high of $19.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.56.

Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advent Technologies Company Profile

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc operates as an advanced materials and technology development company. It develops, manufactures and assembles hydrogen fuel cell components. The company is headquartered in Boston, MA.

