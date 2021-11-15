Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Shares Purchased by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,802 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Genmab A/S by 81.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,688,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,908,000 after purchasing an additional 3,462,268 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Genmab A/S during the second quarter worth approximately $169,755,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Genmab A/S by 8.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,527,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,219,000 after purchasing an additional 260,648 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Genmab A/S by 2.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,992,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,351,000 after purchasing an additional 39,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Genmab A/S by 7.7% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,755,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,679,000 after purchasing an additional 125,900 shares in the last quarter. 7.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on GMAB. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Monday, September 20th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Monday, August 16th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Genmab A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Genmab A/S has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.14.

Shares of NASDAQ GMAB opened at $43.48 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.12, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.90. Genmab A/S has a one year low of $30.10 and a one year high of $49.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.30.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 36.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Genmab A/S will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Genmab A/S Profile

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

Further Reading: What does RSI mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.