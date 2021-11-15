General Motors (NYSE:GM) Price Target Cut to $75.00

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on General Motors from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on General Motors from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America raised their target price on General Motors from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut General Motors from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on General Motors from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $69.55.

NYSE GM opened at $63.40 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.83. General Motors has a twelve month low of $39.60 and a twelve month high of $64.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $92.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.19.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $26.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.88 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,827,503 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,942,403,000 after purchasing an additional 4,993,550 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,168,238 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,175,936,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900,052 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,237,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,039,545 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,210,941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,732,480 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $674,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820,610 shares during the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About General Motors

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

