General Electric (NYSE:GE) Holdings Trimmed by Chesley Taft & Associates LLC

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lowered its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 83.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,938 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 65,731 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GE. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 112.2% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 385.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the second quarter worth $42,000.

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $107.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $118.15 billion, a PE ratio of -206.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.96. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $70.80 and a fifty-two week high of $116.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. General Electric had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that General Electric will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -61.54%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GE shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $119.00 to $131.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Cowen raised their target price on General Electric from $108.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.59.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

