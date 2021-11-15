Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Stake Boosted by Clarus Wealth Advisors

Clarus Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 506 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Generac were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Generac in the first quarter worth $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Generac in the second quarter worth $42,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Generac in the second quarter worth $42,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Generac in the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Generac in the second quarter worth $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.95, for a total value of $2,484,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO York A. Ragen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.63, for a total value of $4,426,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $8,923,700 over the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GNRC. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $505.00 price target on shares of Generac in a report on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on Generac from $520.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Generac from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Argus raised their price target on Generac from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Generac from $513.00 to $527.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $476.60.

NYSE GNRC traded down $8.87 during trading on Monday, reaching $438.00. 1,320 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 788,131. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $202.56 and a fifty-two week high of $524.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.63 billion, a PE ratio of 54.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $444.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $404.66.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.04). Generac had a return on equity of 37.32% and a net margin of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $942.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.13 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

