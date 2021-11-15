GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft provides systems suppliers for the food, beverage and pharmaceutical sectors. It specializes in machinery and plants as well as advanced process technology, components and comprehensive services. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, formerly known as GEA GROUP AG SP, is based in Germany. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. DZ Bank raised GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th.

GEAGF stock opened at $50.00 on Thursday. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $34.76 and a twelve month high of $50.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 3.45%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

GEA Group AG engages in the manufacturing, development, and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry and a wide range of other process industries. It operates through the following business segments: Separation & Flow Technologies; Liquid & Powder Technologies; Food & Healthcare Technologies, Farm Technologies and Refrigeration Technologies.

