GameCredits (GAME) Price Reaches $0.24 on Top Exchanges

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 15th. GameCredits has a total market cap of $42.68 million and $766,477.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GameCredits coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000370 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, GameCredits has traded down 1.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $267.35 or 0.00415881 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001031 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000756 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000404 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00001906 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000080 BTC.

GameCredits Profile

GameCredits is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 179,280,762 coins. GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GameCredits’ official message board is medium.com/gamecredits . The official website for GameCredits is gamecredits.org

According to CryptoCompare, “GameCredits (GAME) is the in-game currency for the gaming industry. Using GAME, in-game items can easily be purchased. With the power of blockchain technology, you can now have full ownership over all of your in-game items allowing you to sell them in a secondary market to other gamers or collectors. Furthermore, GameCredits brings a new level of innovation to the gaming experience by allowing gamers to stake their GAME on their favorite games. Gamers will then be rewarded with GAME Rewards from the games they stake their GAME on, making it much more than just an in-game currency. In addition, game developers will share in new revenue streams from trade transactions. Stake GAME, Earn NFTs.Use GAME to BUY, SELL and CREATE your In-Game Items.June 24, 2020 00:27 – GameCredits (GAME) will be swapping their native blockchain asset to an ERC20-based token on the Ethereum network. Further information: https://medium.com/@gamecredits/game-credits-update-may-2020-16a740f7d489 “

GameCredits Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GameCredits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GameCredits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

