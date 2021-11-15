Galiano Gold’s (GAU) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU) in a research report report published on Thursday, TipRanks reports. HC Wainwright currently has a C$2.80 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Galiano Gold from C$1.70 to C$1.50 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a hold rating on shares of Galiano Gold in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Cormark lifted their price objective on Galiano Gold from C$2.80 to C$3.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Galiano Gold presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$2.15.

Shares of GAU stock opened at C$1.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$236.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 22.73 and a quick ratio of 22.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.98 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.22. Galiano Gold has a 1 year low of C$0.85 and a 1 year high of C$1.84.

Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Galiano Gold will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Galiano Gold

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. It also holds interests in the ABG Mali property with four gold exploration licenses covering approximately 167 km located on the Senegal Mali shear zone.

