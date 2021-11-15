Galatasaray Fan Token (GAL) Price Hits $7.33 on Top Exchanges

Galatasaray Fan Token (CURRENCY:GAL) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 14th. Galatasaray Fan Token has a market cap of $25.71 million and $2.31 million worth of Galatasaray Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Galatasaray Fan Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $7.33 or 0.00011136 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Galatasaray Fan Token has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001520 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.83 or 0.00071142 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.38 or 0.00073486 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.79 or 0.00095381 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $65,847.75 or 1.00025334 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,679.93 or 0.07109004 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Galatasaray Fan Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,507,572 coins. Galatasaray Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @GalatasaraySK and its Facebook page is accessible here . Galatasaray Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios . The official website for Galatasaray Fan Token is www.socios.com/galatasaray

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is an app for football fans, where users acquire voting rights to influence the clubs they support. Galatasaray Fan Token (GAL) refers to the club Galatasaray. “

