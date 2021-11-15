Fyooz Price Tops $0.13 on Top Exchanges (FYZ)

Fyooz (CURRENCY:FYZ) traded 34.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 14th. One Fyooz coin can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000204 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Fyooz has a total market cap of $870,177.82 and $211,304.00 worth of Fyooz was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Fyooz has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.14 or 0.00051866 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001519 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.65 or 0.00218205 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00010789 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.02 or 0.00086622 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fyooz Coin Profile

Fyooz (FYZ) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 7th, 2020. Fyooz’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,471,843 coins. Fyooz’s official Twitter account is @fyoozapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . Fyooz’s official website is www.fyooz.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Fyooz empowers users to invest in anything they love. It can be their favorite artist, brand or influencer. Fyooz combines the power of Social Media with state-of-the-art Fintech solutions – in a decentralized way. “

Fyooz Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fyooz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fyooz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fyooz using one of the exchanges listed above.

