FY2025 Earnings Estimate for Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Seres Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.71.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MCRB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $42.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCRB opened at $7.72 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $708.07 million, a P/E ratio of -20.32 and a beta of 3.64. Seres Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.41 and a 12-month high of $38.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $1.19. Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 21.79% and a negative return on equity of 22.73%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.36) earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Seres Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $1,509,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 909,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,719,000 after acquiring an additional 164,505 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 16,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 39,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 7,979 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 95,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 4,437 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

