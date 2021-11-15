FY2022 EPS Estimates for Isoray, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) Lowered by Oppenheimer

Isoray, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) – Oppenheimer lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Isoray in a research report issued on Thursday, November 11th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Kalia now forecasts that the healthcare company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.03). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Isoray’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The healthcare company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Isoray had a negative return on equity of 9.19% and a negative net margin of 48.05%.

Separately, Northland Securities started coverage on Isoray in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1.25 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.67.

Isoray stock opened at $0.59 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.85 and a beta of 0.90. Isoray has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $2.81.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ISR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Isoray by 300.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,229 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 74,426 shares in the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Isoray by 40.3% during the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 537,400 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 154,400 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Isoray during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Isoray during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Isoray by 3,364.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,224 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 74,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.18% of the company’s stock.

IsoRay, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of isotope-based medical products and devices. The firm focuses on the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases. Its core product is Cesium-131, a radioisotope for the treatment of malignant tumors.

