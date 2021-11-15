FY2022 EPS Estimates for Applied Genetic Technologies Co. Decreased by Cantor Fitzgerald (NASDAQ:AGTC)

Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($1.61) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.55).

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on AGTC. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 24th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of AGTC opened at $2.60 on Monday. Applied Genetic Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.45 and a 52 week high of $9.67. The firm has a market cap of $111.45 million, a P/E ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 4.30.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 598,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 137,404 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 110,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 42,069 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 490,337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 21,534 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 121.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 225,289 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 123,550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.59% of the company’s stock.

Applied Genetic Technologies Company Profile

Applied Genetic Technologies Corp. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy platform to develop transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. It has clinical trials in the field of ophthalmology, optogenetics, adrenoleukodystrophy, and otology.

