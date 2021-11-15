FY2021 EPS Estimates for Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) Lowered by Analyst

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) – Cormark lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for Westport Fuel Systems in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 11th. Cormark analyst M. Whale now anticipates that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.11. Cormark also issued estimates for Westport Fuel Systems’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

Get Westport Fuel Systems alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on WPRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Westport Fuel Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of Westport Fuel Systems stock opened at $2.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $499.87 million, a PE ratio of 32.89 and a beta of 2.18. Westport Fuel Systems has a 52 week low of $2.43 and a 52 week high of $12.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The auto parts company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $74.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.56 million. Westport Fuel Systems had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 3.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WPRT. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 6.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 52,752 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Westport Fuel Systems during the first quarter valued at $115,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Westport Fuel Systems during the first quarter valued at $323,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Westport Fuel Systems during the first quarter valued at $793,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Westport Fuel Systems by 107.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 845,964 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,082,000 after purchasing an additional 438,679 shares during the period. 40.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Westport Fuel Systems Company Profile

Westport Fuel Systems, Inc is a transportation technology company. It engages in the engineering, manufacture, and supply of alternative fuel systems and components. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, The Cummins Westport, Inc (CWI) Joint Venture, and Corporate. The Transportation segment designs, manufactures, and sells alternative fuel systems and components for transportation applications.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Westport Fuel Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westport Fuel Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.