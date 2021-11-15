FY2021 EPS Estimates for Vishay Precision Group, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:VPG)

Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) – Research analysts at B. Riley boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Vishay Precision Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, November 12th. B. Riley analyst S. Sherbetchyan now anticipates that the scientific and technical instruments company will earn $1.87 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.85. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Vishay Precision Group had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 9.39%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Vishay Precision Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Vishay Precision Group stock opened at $38.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.16 and its 200 day moving average is $35.23. Vishay Precision Group has a 12-month low of $27.41 and a 12-month high of $39.71. The company has a market capitalization of $520.92 million, a PE ratio of 36.41, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.41.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VPG. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Vishay Precision Group in the second quarter valued at $75,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 212.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 91,875.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,679 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,675 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Vishay Precision Group in the second quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in Vishay Precision Group in the second quarter valued at $204,000. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vishay Precision Group

Vishay Precision Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of sensors and sensor-based measurement systems. It operates through the following segments: Foil Technology Products; Force Sensors; and Weighing and Control Systems. The Foil Technology Products segment includes foil resistor and strain gage.

