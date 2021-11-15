FY2021 EPS Estimates for STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. Increased by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:SSKN)

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) – Analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of STRATA Skin Sciences in a report released on Thursday, November 11th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Kalia now forecasts that the medical device company will post earnings per share of ($0.14) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.16). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for STRATA Skin Sciences’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The medical device company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. STRATA Skin Sciences had a negative net margin of 8.32% and a negative return on equity of 17.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SSKN. TheStreet upgraded shares of STRATA Skin Sciences from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STRATA Skin Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ SSKN opened at $1.67 on Monday. STRATA Skin Sciences has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $2.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.59. The firm has a market cap of $57.39 million, a P/E ratio of -23.85 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.32.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in STRATA Skin Sciences stock. 22NW LP bought a new position in STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,473,804 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,299,000. 22NW LP owned approximately 4.36% of STRATA Skin Sciences at the end of the most recent reporting period. 27.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STRATA Skin Sciences

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc is a medical technology company in Dermatology and Plastic Surgery. It engages in developing, commercializing and marketing products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions. The firm operates through the following segments: Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment.

