FY2021 EPS Estimates for PowerSchool Holdings Inc (NYSE:PWSC) Decreased by Analyst

PowerSchool Holdings Inc (NYSE:PWSC) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for PowerSchool in a research note issued on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Ramnani now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.28. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock.

PWSC has been the subject of several other reports. William Blair started coverage on PowerSchool in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of PowerSchool from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on PowerSchool from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on PowerSchool from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on PowerSchool from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.38.

NYSE PWSC opened at $22.03 on Monday. PowerSchool has a one year low of $17.57 and a one year high of $36.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.78.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PowerSchool during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in PowerSchool during the third quarter worth approximately $178,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in PowerSchool during the third quarter worth approximately $243,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of PowerSchool during the 3rd quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PowerSchool during the 3rd quarter worth $273,000. 0.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PowerSchool Company Profile

PowerSchool Holdings Inc is a provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education principally in North America. PowerSchool Holdings Inc is based in FOLSOM, Calif.

