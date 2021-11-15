FY2021 EPS Estimates for NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Cut by Analyst

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) – Piper Sandler dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of NuVasive in a report released on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now forecasts that the medical device company will post earnings per share of $1.77 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.19. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for NuVasive’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.22). NuVasive had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a positive return on equity of 11.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share.

NUVA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on NuVasive from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group reduced their price target on NuVasive from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on NuVasive from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on NuVasive from $73.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.29.

Shares of NASDAQ NUVA opened at $56.16 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.20. NuVasive has a 52-week low of $44.45 and a 52-week high of $72.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.94.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NUVA. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of NuVasive by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,410 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in NuVasive by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 209,313 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $13,728,000 after buying an additional 17,755 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in NuVasive by 939.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,039 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in NuVasive by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,435 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP boosted its position in NuVasive by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 84,776 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,558,000 after buying an additional 15,031 shares during the period.

NuVasive declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 9th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical device company to reacquire up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

