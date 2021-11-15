FY2021 EPS Estimates for Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:GLUE)

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink analyst C. Liu now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.00) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($3.20). SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Monte Rosa Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.93) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.16) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.39) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.92) EPS.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.01.

GLUE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLUE opened at $25.19 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.54. Monte Rosa Therapeutics has a one year low of $17.39 and a one year high of $45.56.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLUE. NEA Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $174,863,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,549,000. RTW Investments LP purchased a new stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,228,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,135,000.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics Company Profile

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. It develops an oral molecular glue degrader for GSPT1, a translational termination factor and degron-containing protein for the treatment of Myc-driven cancers.

