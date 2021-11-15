FY2021 EPS Estimates for Lundin Gold Inc. Raised by Cormark (TSE:LUG)

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG) – Analysts at Cormark raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for Lundin Gold in a research report issued on Thursday, November 11th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.20 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.10. Cormark also issued estimates for Lundin Gold’s FY2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LUG. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$15.00 price target on shares of Lundin Gold in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Lundin Gold to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. TD Securities upped their price target on Lundin Gold to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$16.00 price target on shares of Lundin Gold in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Desjardins raised Lundin Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$14.71.

Shares of TSE:LUG opened at C$12.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20. Lundin Gold has a 52 week low of C$9.11 and a 52 week high of C$12.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$10.81 and a 200 day moving average of C$11.14.

About Lundin Gold

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 29 metallic mineral concessions and three materials concessions covering an area of approximately 64,609 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

