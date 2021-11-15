FY2021 EPS Estimates for Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) Reduced by Analyst

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Boyd Group Services in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 10th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.46 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.01. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform Under Weight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Boyd Group Services’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.41 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.71 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$250.00 to C$280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Desjardins lowered their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$280.00 to C$244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$255.00 to C$240.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Laurentian lowered their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$250.00 to C$236.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Atb Cap Markets raised Boyd Group Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$256.85.

Boyd Group Services stock opened at C$212.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.38, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.78. Boyd Group Services has a 1-year low of C$201.92 and a 1-year high of C$267.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$243.59 and a 200-day moving average price of C$233.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.141 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.66%.

Boyd Group Services Company Profile

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

