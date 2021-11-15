FY2021 EPS Estimates for Affimed Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:AFMD)

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Affimed in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Graybosch now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.38) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.25). SVB Leerink currently has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Affimed had a negative return on equity of 40.23% and a negative net margin of 132.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AFMD. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Affimed in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Truist started coverage on shares of Affimed in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Affimed from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Affimed in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Affimed has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.13.

Shares of AFMD opened at $5.91 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.27. Affimed has a fifty-two week low of $4.21 and a fifty-two week high of $11.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $580.88 million, a PE ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.07.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AFMD. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Affimed by 71.9% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,285,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,810,000 after buying an additional 2,210,708 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Affimed by 47.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,846,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,590,000 after buying an additional 916,189 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Affimed by 338.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,057,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,361,000 after buying an additional 816,000 shares during the last quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Affimed by 215.5% in the second quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 908,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,724,000 after buying an additional 620,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Affimed in the third quarter worth $2,912,000. 73.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Affimed NV engages in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. It offers ROCK novel proprietary antibody platform, which delivers types of next-generation tetravalent antibody formats, including bispecific and trispecific innate cell engagers. It operates through the following geographical segments: Germany, Europe, and USA.

