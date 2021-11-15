FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN) Issued By National Bank Financial

Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tricon Residential in a report issued on Wednesday, November 10th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley now expects that the company will earn $0.68 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.63. National Bank Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TCN. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Tricon Residential from C$15.25 to C$17.50 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Tricon Residential from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$16.00 target price on Tricon Residential and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$15.75 target price (up previously from C$14.25) on shares of Tricon Residential in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Tricon Residential from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tricon Residential has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$17.73.

Shares of TCN stock opened at C$18.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$16.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$15.00. Tricon Residential has a 12-month low of C$10.70 and a 12-month high of C$18.20. The firm has a market cap of C$4.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.072 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Tricon Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.97%.

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

