FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Revolution Medicines, Inc. Issued By SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:RVMD)

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) – SVB Leerink cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for Revolution Medicines in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Chang now anticipates that the company will earn ($2.58) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($2.49). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Revolution Medicines’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.72) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.85) EPS.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.10). Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 587.91% and a negative return on equity of 26.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share.

RVMD has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Revolution Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $49.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Revolution Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $52.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Revolution Medicines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.83.

Shares of RVMD opened at $32.83 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.85 and a beta of 1.94. Revolution Medicines has a 1-year low of $21.78 and a 1-year high of $56.18.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVMD. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Revolution Medicines during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Revolution Medicines by 64.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Revolution Medicines by 133.2% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Revolution Medicines during the second quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Revolution Medicines by 34.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Revolution Medicines Company Profile

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

