FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Utz Brands, Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NYSE:UTZ)

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) – Oppenheimer increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Utz Brands in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now expects that the company will earn $0.60 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.58. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Utz Brands’ FY2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on UTZ. Citigroup initiated coverage on Utz Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens dropped their price target on Utz Brands from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Utz Brands from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.63.

Shares of Utz Brands stock opened at $17.29 on Monday. Utz Brands has a 12-month low of $15.05 and a 12-month high of $30.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.06 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.88 and its 200-day moving average is $20.69.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Utz Brands had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 1.81%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Utz Brands by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Utz Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 41.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Utz Brands news, Director Jason K. Giordano sold 70,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.67, for a total value of $1,182,636.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jason K. Giordano sold 4,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $64,841.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 401,303 shares of company stock valued at $6,555,667 in the last three months. Insiders own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.11%.

About Utz Brands

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

