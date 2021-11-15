FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Kinnate Biopharma Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:KNTE)

Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Kinnate Biopharma in a research note issued on Thursday, November 11th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.12) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($2.15). Wedbush also issued estimates for Kinnate Biopharma’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.21) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.59) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.85) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($5.42) EPS.

Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.04).

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on KNTE. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Kinnate Biopharma in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kinnate Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Kinnate Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.67.

NASDAQ:KNTE opened at $22.99 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.18. Kinnate Biopharma has a 52-week low of $17.58 and a 52-week high of $48.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 257.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 170.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $283,000. 87.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinnate Biopharma

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers. It develops KIN-2787, which is a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors (FGFR)2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including a Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12 inhibitor in its KIN004 program.

