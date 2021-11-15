FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Issued By Piper Sandler

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Hims & Hers Health in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Wieland now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.44) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.47). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Hims & Hers Health’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.35) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hims & Hers Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hims & Hers Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.13.

Shares of HIMS stock opened at $7.40 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.07. Hims & Hers Health has a 52 week low of $6.71 and a 52 week high of $25.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.70 and a beta of -0.06.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $74.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.10 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 25.38% and a negative net margin of 35.74%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HIMS. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the first quarter valued at $7,192,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,660,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $332,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter valued at $2,065,000. 26.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Hims & Hers Health news, Director David B. Wells acquired 50,000 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.27 per share, for a total transaction of $363,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,454,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

