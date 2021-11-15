Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 704 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Fulton Bank N.A. lessened its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,095 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 704 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $3,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in LKQ during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of LKQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of LKQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of LKQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of LKQ by 38.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,763 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LKQ shares. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of LKQ to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of LKQ from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist boosted their target price on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of LKQ from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LKQ currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $58.54 on Monday. LKQ Co. has a 52 week low of $34.11 and a 52 week high of $58.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.52 and its 200-day moving average is $51.29. The company has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.62.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.16. LKQ had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. LKQ’s payout ratio is 29.07%.

LKQ declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the auto parts company to buy up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Meg Divitto sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $91,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LKQ Profile

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

