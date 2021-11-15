Fulton Bank N.A. Lowers Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Fulton Bank N.A. lowered its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,553 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 863 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $2,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 222.4% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 95.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. 47.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ENB. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$54.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC increased their price objective on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Enbridge from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Enbridge has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.07.

Shares of ENB stock opened at $40.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $81.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.84. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $43.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.68 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 13.47%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.674 dividend. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.27%.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

