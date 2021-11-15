Fulton Bank N.A. Has $3.05 Million Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Fulton Bank N.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,352 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,425 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 4.0% during the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.9% during the second quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.0% during the second quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,465 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 4.9% during the second quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Amgen by 8.7% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 537 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Amgen from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Amgen from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.81.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $211.39 on Monday. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $200.47 and a one year high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $212.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.61.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.50%.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

