Fulton Bank N.A. Buys 672 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,403 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $6,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 13.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,206,004 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $10,144,956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319,459 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 16.5% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,008,063 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,173,519,000 after acquiring an additional 850,245 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 14.6% in the second quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 4,388,098 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,317,837,000 after acquiring an additional 560,665 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Netflix by 14.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,024,334 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,099,334,000 after purchasing an additional 505,072 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in Netflix in the second quarter worth $266,342,000. 79.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Netflix news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 69,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $43,566,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 7,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.51, for a total value of $4,720,326.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 123,290 shares of company stock valued at $77,504,021. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $682.61 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $627.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $556.47. The company has a market cap of $302.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.50, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $475.84 and a fifty-two week high of $690.97.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. Research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Erste Group upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Cowen raised their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $656.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $451.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $667.70.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

