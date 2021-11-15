Fulton Bank N.A. Boosts Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,840 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McAdam LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,173 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 12,245 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

NYSE:LOW opened at $236.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $216.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.95. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.72 and a fifty-two week high of $239.27.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $27.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.76 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 541.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.75 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 20th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 33.02%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LOW. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.05.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

See Also: Cyclical Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.