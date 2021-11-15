Fulton Bank N.A. Acquires 61 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,378 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 55,689.5% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,925,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,660,000 after buying an additional 23,882,446 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 19,858,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,537,710,000 after buying an additional 1,118,609 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,547,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,403,620,000 after buying an additional 1,106,085 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp of Ontario raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 10,132,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,030,911,000 after buying an additional 524,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,052,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,321,848,000 after buying an additional 458,786 shares during the period.

Shares of IVV opened at $469.16 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $450.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $438.38. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $355.49 and a 1 year high of $472.54.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

