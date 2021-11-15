Fulton Bank N.A. Acquires 2,450 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 6.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,282 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 65.2% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 570 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total transaction of $686,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of COP stock opened at $72.36 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.77 and a 200 day moving average of $61.23. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $34.25 and a 1 year high of $77.98.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 12.18%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 27th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.76%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COP. Truist Securities increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.58.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

