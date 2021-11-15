FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) CEO Purchases $151,520.00 in Stock

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) CEO Sean Hunkler purchased 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.47 per share, with a total value of $151,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

FTCI stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 822,128. FTC Solar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.22 and a 1 year high of $15.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.00.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.03. Research analysts expect that FTC Solar, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTCI. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of FTC Solar during the 2nd quarter worth $2,662,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of FTC Solar during the 2nd quarter worth $6,428,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of FTC Solar during the 2nd quarter worth $191,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of FTC Solar during the 2nd quarter worth $151,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of FTC Solar during the 2nd quarter worth $12,751,000. 25.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTCI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FTC Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James decreased their price target on FTC Solar from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on FTC Solar from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays upgraded FTC Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FTC Solar currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.19.

FTC Solar Company Profile

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, and software and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company markets its two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker systems under the Voyager brand name. Its software solutions include SunPath, a solution to enhance energy production; SunDAT, an online 3D solar PV design solution; and Atlas, a solar portfolio management solution.

