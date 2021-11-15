frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) Receives $54.33 Average Target Price from Analysts

frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.33.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FTDR. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of frontdoor from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of frontdoor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of frontdoor from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of frontdoor in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of frontdoor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ FTDR opened at $37.26 on Friday. frontdoor has a 52-week low of $33.40 and a 52-week high of $58.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.00 and a 200-day moving average of $46.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.87.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.23. frontdoor had a net margin of 7.76% and a negative return on equity of 1,514.29%. The company had revenue of $471.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that frontdoor will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other frontdoor news, Director Peter L. Cella acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.23 per share, with a total value of $176,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of frontdoor by 1,406.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of frontdoor by 1,474.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of frontdoor in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of frontdoor in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of frontdoor by 193.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.12% of the company’s stock.

About frontdoor

Frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

