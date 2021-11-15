Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) Given New C$15.50 Price Target at National Bankshares

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) had its price objective hoisted by National Bankshares from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on FRU. Cormark reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Freehold Royalties in a report on Monday, September 13th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial reissued an outperform rating and set a C$11.50 target price on shares of Freehold Royalties in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$13.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$14.29.

TSE FRU opened at C$12.58 on Friday. Freehold Royalties has a one year low of C$4.40 and a one year high of C$13.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$11.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.19, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 4.55. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.89 billion and a PE ratio of 85.58.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. Freehold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 187.07%.

Freehold Royalties Company Profile

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.7 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 11,000 producing wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

