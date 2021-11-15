Francis S. Soistman, Jr. Buys 5,500 Shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Stock

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) CEO Francis S. Soistman, Jr. acquired 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.19 per share, for a total transaction of $160,545.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of EHTH stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.47. The stock had a trading volume of 780,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,238. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.21. eHealth, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.38 and a 52-week high of $93.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $724.88 million, a PE ratio of -29.97 and a beta of -0.19.
eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported ($1.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $63.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.20 million. eHealth had a negative net margin of 2.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that eHealth, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ruffer LLP boosted its stake in shares of eHealth by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 1,873,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,475,000 after purchasing an additional 43,680 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of eHealth by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 43,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of eHealth during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,574,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of eHealth by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of eHealth by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 185,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,819,000 after purchasing an additional 64,300 shares in the last quarter. 93.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About eHealth
eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.
