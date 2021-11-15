Francis S. Soistman, Jr. Buys 5,500 Shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Stock

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) CEO Francis S. Soistman, Jr. acquired 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.19 per share, for a total transaction of $160,545.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of EHTH stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.47. The stock had a trading volume of 780,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,238. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.21. eHealth, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.38 and a 52-week high of $93.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $724.88 million, a PE ratio of -29.97 and a beta of -0.19.

Get eHealth alerts:

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported ($1.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $63.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.20 million. eHealth had a negative net margin of 2.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that eHealth, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EHTH. TheStreet cut shares of eHealth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of eHealth from $59.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist decreased their target price on shares of eHealth from $100.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of eHealth from $100.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of eHealth from $62.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ruffer LLP boosted its stake in shares of eHealth by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 1,873,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,475,000 after purchasing an additional 43,680 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of eHealth by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 43,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of eHealth during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,574,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of eHealth by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of eHealth by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 185,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,819,000 after purchasing an additional 64,300 shares in the last quarter. 93.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About eHealth

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for eHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.