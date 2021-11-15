Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) Rating Reiterated by SVB Leerink

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at SVB Leerink in a research note issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $54.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price target points to a potential upside of 183.46% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum started coverage on Forma Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Forma Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Forma Therapeutics from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:FMTX opened at $19.05 on Monday. Forma Therapeutics has a one year low of $16.71 and a one year high of $56.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.88 and a 200-day moving average of $23.71. The company has a market capitalization of $902.76 million, a PE ratio of -6.29 and a beta of -0.52.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Forma Therapeutics by 17.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,827,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,055,000 after acquiring an additional 857,895 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,174,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,120,000 after purchasing an additional 302,780 shares in the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 4,720,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,254,000 after purchasing an additional 260,000 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new position in Forma Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,256,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Forma Therapeutics by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,295,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,144,000 after buying an additional 102,994 shares during the last quarter. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Forma Therapeutics Company Profile
Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.
Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Forma Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forma Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.