Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) Rating Reiterated by SVB Leerink

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at SVB Leerink in a research note issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $54.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price target points to a potential upside of 183.46% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum started coverage on Forma Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Forma Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Forma Therapeutics from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Get Forma Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FMTX opened at $19.05 on Monday. Forma Therapeutics has a one year low of $16.71 and a one year high of $56.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.88 and a 200-day moving average of $23.71. The company has a market capitalization of $902.76 million, a PE ratio of -6.29 and a beta of -0.52.

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.05. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.67) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Forma Therapeutics will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Forma Therapeutics by 17.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,827,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,055,000 after acquiring an additional 857,895 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,174,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,120,000 after purchasing an additional 302,780 shares in the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 4,720,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,254,000 after purchasing an additional 260,000 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new position in Forma Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,256,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Forma Therapeutics by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,295,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,144,000 after buying an additional 102,994 shares during the last quarter. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Forma Therapeutics Company Profile

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Forma Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forma Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.