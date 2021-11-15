Flux (FLUX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $478.30 Million

Flux (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 15th. One Flux coin can currently be bought for about $2.18 or 0.00003420 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Flux has traded up 59% against the US dollar. Flux has a market capitalization of $478.30 million and approximately $24.02 million worth of Flux was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Flux alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $196.44 or 0.00307954 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $65.63 or 0.00102892 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $94.13 or 0.00147560 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003326 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0927 or 0.00000145 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001536 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00003918 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001107 BTC.

About Flux

Flux (CRYPTO:FLUX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. Flux’s total supply is 219,239,817 coins. The Reddit community for Flux is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Flux’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Flux is medium.com/@dataminenetwork . The official website for Flux is datamine.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Flux Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flux should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Flux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.