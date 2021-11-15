Flughafen Zürich AG (OTCMKTS:FLGZY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Flughafen Zürich AG (OTCMKTS:FLGZY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Flughafen Zürich from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Bank of America lowered Flughafen Zürich from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Flughafen Zürich in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

OTCMKTS FLGZY remained flat at $$7.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,708. Flughafen Zürich has a 12-month low of $5.96 and a 12-month high of $7.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.84.

Flughafen Zürich AG engages in the operation of the Zurich Airport. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Business, Noise, and Non-regulated Business. The Regulated Business segment comprises of aviation, People with Reduced Mobility, user fees, air security, and access fees.

