Flow Traders U.S. LLC Sells 38,740 Shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) by 65.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 38,740 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF were worth $968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 19,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 8,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 18,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Mexico ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA EWW opened at $48.78 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.46. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 1 year low of $38.47 and a 1 year high of $51.49.

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

Read More: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.