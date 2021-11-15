Flow Traders U.S. LLC Sells 1,484,323 Shares of ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) by 95.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 70,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,484,323 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in ProShares Short QQQ were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in ProShares Short QQQ by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in ProShares Short QQQ by 472.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,854 shares during the period.

Shares of PSQ opened at $11.02 on Monday. ProShares Short QQQ has a 12-month low of $10.84 and a 12-month high of $15.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.63 and its 200 day moving average is $12.22.

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

