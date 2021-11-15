Flow Traders U.S. LLC Cuts Position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) by 92.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 309,834 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF were worth $830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000.

NYSEARCA:EWG opened at $34.11 on Monday. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 12 month low of $29.75 and a 12 month high of $36.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.66.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

