Flow Traders U.S. LLC Buys 9,270 Shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF (NYSEARCA:AADR)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF (NYSEARCA:AADR) by 205.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,774 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,270 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 1.09% of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF by 98.5% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 7,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF by 25.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 161,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,724,000 after purchasing an additional 33,073 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF by 20.0% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares during the last quarter.

AADR stock opened at $65.28 on Monday. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF has a 1-year low of $55.98 and a 1-year high of $69.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.08.

WCM/BNY Mellon Focused Growth ADR ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is long-term capital appreciation above international benchmarks, such as the MSCI EAFE Index and the BNY Mellon Classic ADR Index. The Fund provides large-capital growth portfolio for the non-United States universe.

