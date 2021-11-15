Flow Traders U.S. LLC Acquires Shares of 40,993 Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUHY)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUHY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 40,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 1.02% of Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4,427.3% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 339,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,428,000 after buying an additional 41,323 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:NUHY opened at $24.48 on Monday. Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.37 and a one year high of $25.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.63 and a 200-day moving average of $24.70.

