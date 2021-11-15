First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FSZ) Short Interest Down 88.7% in October

First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FSZ) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 88.7% from the October 14th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund stock traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $71.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,254. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.35. First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund has a 52 week low of $56.36 and a 52 week high of $71.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.219 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund to a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSZ. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 215,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,341,000 after purchasing an additional 10,906 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,474,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund by 118.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 11,588 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund by 272.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 14,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares in the last quarter.

