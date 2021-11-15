First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 24,800 shares, an increase of 1,807.7% from the October 14th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 91.0% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 36.1% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 12.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the second quarter valued at $110,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ROBT traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $57.06. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,960. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a twelve month low of $42.85 and a twelve month high of $59.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.04.

