First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) by 11.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 788,403 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,791 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.09% of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF worth $27,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FEMB. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 696.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 192.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,902 shares in the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $248,000.

Shares of FEMB opened at $32.22 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.09. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $31.69 and a 1-year high of $38.62.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a $0.167 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.22%. This is a boost from First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

